Home Town's Erin Napier Answered Everyone's Burning Question about Home Reno Shows

Home Town 's Erin Napier finally answered the question we all have after watching her show and others like it: do they get to keep all that amazing furniture and decor? The answer is yes and no. "The homeowners' budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep and the custom pieces @scotsman.co builds for each home," Napier explains in a lengthy Instagram post , adding that she also likes to use the homeowner's own furnishings as much as possible.

