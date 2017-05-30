HGTV May Have Struck Gold with Their New Show & Adorable New Couple
HGTV is known for instilling you with the home decor inspo you strive for when you waltz into HomeGoods, but it's also pumped out some big time stars. With that said, meet the next Chip and Joanna: Erin and Ben Napier on Home Town .
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Marcus
|103
|Alex Hodge (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Reckoning
|117
|Frank and Martha Jenkins (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|JDH
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan '17
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Danyel
|Jan '17
|DontgiveaF
|1
|19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!!
|Dec '16
|Mariko
|1
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Polo1
|1
