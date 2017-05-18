Downtown Laurel. Source: WDAM
More people are spending more money in Laurel in the first months of 2017 than they did during the same time in 2016, according to the Jones County Economic Development Authority. "Sales tax and our local tourism levy on hotels and restaurants has been up each month this year compared to this time last year," said Larkin Simpson, vice president of the EDA.
