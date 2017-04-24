Two vehicle 'T-Bone' accident leaves ...

Two vehicle 'T-Bone' accident leaves three injured

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County injured three people and left both cars heavily damaged. Johnson Volunteer Fire Department and a South Jones unit responded to the scene at the intersection of Spur Line Road and Pecan Grove Road.

