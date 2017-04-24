Two people were injured and Main Street was closed after a wreck in Sandersville. Source: JCFC

A two vehicle accident Sunday evening shut down the intersection of South Front Street and Main Street in Sandersville, and left two people injured. According to the Jones County Fire Council, when they arrived on scene a van was blocking one lane of South Front Street and a car was blocking one lane of Main Street near the railroad tracks, According to reports, the adult female driver of the van was unconscious when initial units arrived on scene, but she later regained consciousness and was able to communicate with emergency responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.