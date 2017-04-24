Two people were injured and Main Stre...

Two people were injured and Main Street was closed after a wreck in Sandersville. Source: JCFC

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A two vehicle accident Sunday evening shut down the intersection of South Front Street and Main Street in Sandersville, and left two people injured. According to the Jones County Fire Council, when they arrived on scene a van was blocking one lane of South Front Street and a car was blocking one lane of Main Street near the railroad tracks, According to reports, the adult female driver of the van was unconscious when initial units arrived on scene, but she later regained consciousness and was able to communicate with emergency responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Mar '17 Marcus 103
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar '17 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins Mar '17 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC