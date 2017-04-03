Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt performing. Source: Facebook
Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt, 83, has traveled across the country and played among the greats like Tina Turner and Bo Diddley. On Friday evening, he took the stage at Town Square Park for the first Live at Five Friday of the month.
