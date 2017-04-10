Six injured in rollover wreck. Source: Jones County Fire Council

Early Saturday morning, a white SUV traveling South on Interstate 59 struck a guardrail before flipping several times down a large embankment. At 3:16 a.m., units from Southwest Jones and South Jones Volunteer Fire Departments, along with emergency personnel from Laurel and Ellisville, were dispatched to I-59 in search of a one vehicle rollover.

