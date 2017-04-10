Sheriff: Man chases, shoots at wife on Highway 84
A Laurel man has been charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing after deputies say he chased and shot at his wife on Highway 84 Tuesday. Deputies said he was shooting at his wife and was in pursuit of her while traveling from the Big 10 area.
