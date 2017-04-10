Photo credit: Jones County Fire Council
Two men were injured in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Glade and Ovett Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Old Highway 15 South near Dairy Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|Marcus
|103
|Alex Hodge (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Reckoning
|117
|Frank and Martha Jenkins
|Mar '17
|JDH
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan '17
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Danyel
|Jan '17
|DontgiveaF
|1
|19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!!
|Dec '16
|Mariko
|1
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec '16
|Polo1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC