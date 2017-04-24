Four people were injured, and one per...

Four people were injured, and one person died in an accident on Highway 84. Source: JCFC

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the Powers, M&M, Glade, Rustin and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 84 East at the intersection of Lawnhaven Church Road. First responders found two vehicles on the westbound side of the highway, a white SUV with extensive front-end damage, and a UPS truck with extensive damage to its rear passenger side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Mar '17 Marcus 103
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar '17 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins Mar '17 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jones County was issued at April 27 at 4:25PM CDT

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC