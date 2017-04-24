Four people were injured, and one person died in an accident on Highway 84. Source: JCFC
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the Powers, M&M, Glade, Rustin and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 84 East at the intersection of Lawnhaven Church Road. First responders found two vehicles on the westbound side of the highway, a white SUV with extensive front-end damage, and a UPS truck with extensive damage to its rear passenger side.
