Elias victim of theft at Chick

Bassmaster Elite Series veteran and 1982 Classic champion Paul Elias lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment when his camper was broken into on Easter Sunday at a boat ramp on Lake Chickamauga. Elias, who began practice for last week's Bassmaster Southern Open that day, said the break-in occurred between 2 and 5 p.m. at a launch in the Dry Branch vicinity.

