Eddie Davis was shot fives times in the parking lot of Peco Food Industries. Source: WDAM
Bay Springs Police said a man who shot and killed his coworker outside Peco Industries Friday shot the victim five times. Raffell Franklin, 27, of Laurel, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Eddie Bernard Davis, 25, of Louin, Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
