Police: Woman posed as home health nurse, stole from elderly woman
Ellisville Police said a woman pretending to be a home health care worker stole an elderly woman's purse from her home Friday. Police said the woman posed as a Home Health Nurse when she knocked on the victim's door and asked to see her ID to "make sure she was speaking with the right person."
