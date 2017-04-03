Laurel man sentenced for kidnapping, ...

Laurel man sentenced for kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

William Jerry Sims was sentenced to 10-years in prison with 5-years to serve and 3-years post release supervision. Sims pleaded guilty to the charges of kidnapping, vulnerable person, abuse or neglect of, and domestic violence-aggravated assault, which are all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Mar 15 Marcus 103
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar 9 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins Mar 8 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jones County was issued at April 05 at 8:52AM CDT

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC