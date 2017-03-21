Erin and Ben Napier Invited All of Laurel, Mississippi to Their...
According to a photo Erin shared on Instagram shortly after the show's March 21st premiere, about half the population of Laurel, Mississippi turned out to watch the maiden voyage of the show projected onto the brick facade of the couple's downtown general store, Laurel Mercantile Co. The couple was understandably moved by the culmination of the project that involved so many of their neighbors, so naturally, they invited the whole town to celebrate alongside them.
