Two Jones Co. accidents happen within...

Two Jones Co. accidents happen within yard of each other

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Two unrelated accidents occurred within minutes and yards of each other near a Fast Stop gas station on Highway 15 North Friday evening. The first accident occurred less than a quarter mile North of the Fast Stop and was blocking the southbound lane of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Jan '17 InConstantPain 102
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... Dec '16 Polo1 1
Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12) Dec '16 Rob 3
need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15) Dec '16 Rob 2
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jones County was issued at March 07 at 3:25PM CST

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC