Three-vehicle accident in Jones County/Photo credit: Jones County Fire Council
A three vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured. At 12:54 p.m., units from Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Tuckers Crossing Road near Luther Hill Road.
