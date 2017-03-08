Three-vehicle accident in Jones Count...

Three-vehicle accident in Jones County/Photo credit: Jones County Fire Council

A three vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured. At 12:54 p.m., units from Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Tuckers Crossing Road near Luther Hill Road.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jones County was issued at March 09 at 12:00AM CST

