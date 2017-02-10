Leontyne Price At 90: The Voice We St...

Leontyne Price At 90: The Voice We Still Love To Talk About

Friday Feb 10

The sound of Price's radiant voice got people talking even at the local weddings and funerals she sang at in her youth in Laurel, Miss. Later, thanks to a prominent Laurel family, she had financial backing to study at New York's Juilliard School.

