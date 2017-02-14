Laurel shooting suspect turns himself in
The suspect was identified as Thomas A. Thames. Thames was being sought for one count of aggravated assault, according to LPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|InConstantPain
|102
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan '17
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Danyel
|Jan '17
|DontgiveaF
|1
|19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!!
|Dec '16
|Mariko
|1
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec '16
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC