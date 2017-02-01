4 Things You Need to Know About HGTV's New Southern Couple

Springing off the overwhelming success of Fixer Upper HGTV is premiering a new show next month, Home Town , that features another adorable Southern couple renovating old homes for new folks settling in their small town. There are seemingly a lot of similarities between Home Town 's Erin and Ben Napier and the Gaineses , but the couple has a lovable story, adorable Southern hometown, and style all their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.