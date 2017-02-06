Woman jumps out of vehicle seconds before crash
A woman was injured after her vehicle left the roadway, striking a concrete bridge support, flipping onto its roof and landing nose down into a stream running under the bridge. Late Sunday night, units from Powers and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Smith Chapel Road near Magnolia Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|InConstantPain
|102
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Danyel
|Jan 7
|DontgiveaF
|1
|19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!!
|Dec '16
|Mariko
|1
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec '16
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC