South Central Regional Medical Center to begin construction for expansion

A press conference was held on Wednesday at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to announce a construction project that has been in the works for quite some time. When complete, the additions will include a new Emergency Department, a new medical office tower with a new wellness and rehabilitation center, a helipad, and additional parking.

