One person was injured in a wreck in ...

One person was injured in a wreck in Jones County Thursday night. Source: JCFC

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

At around 9:20 p.m., units from Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of what was reported to be a one vehicle rollover on Highway 84 West. The Jones County Fire Council said that Hebron firefighters were finishing up at the scene of a vehicle fire about a mile from the accident and were advised by a wrecker driver that a two vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler had occurred.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

