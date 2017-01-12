MS Power employees volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mississippi Power employees and their families spent Monday morning painting the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Hattiesburg to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Lighthouse Rescue Mission opened in Hattiesburg 11 years ago and is a transitional recovery program for mothers and their children. Because the mission is completely donations-based, founder and director Kenneth Thronson said volunteers are essential to its success.
