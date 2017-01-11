MBI issues Silver Alert for 75-year-o...

MBI issues Silver Alert for 75-year-old Laurel man

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe of Laurel. Lowe is described as a white man five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

