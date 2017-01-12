Man arrested for domestic assault in Laurel
According to the Laurel Police Department, Antonio Drummond, 29, was arrested on Sunday night and charged with one count of felony domestic assault. He will make his initial appearance in court Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Danyel
|Jan 7
|DontgiveaF
|1
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Dec 27
|hard2find
|101
|19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!!
|Dec 27
|Mariko
|1
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec '16
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC