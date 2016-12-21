Plus-size model from MS garners Facebook attention with body image post
An plus-size model and Mississippi native is showing just how far she's come in 10 years, and that any woman can achieve her dreams, no matter her size. Tess Holliday, a Laurel native and formerly known as Tess Munster, published a Facebook post this week and included two photos of herself and her two sons, both exactly 10 years apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec 6
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|Dr Carroll Pierce (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|100
|Frank and Martha Jenkins
|Oct '16
|Old Neighbors
|1
|Pain
|Oct '16
|Barbara walker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC