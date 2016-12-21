Plus-size model from MS garners Faceb...

Plus-size model from MS garners Facebook attention with body image post

Wednesday Dec 7

An plus-size model and Mississippi native is showing just how far she's come in 10 years, and that any woman can achieve her dreams, no matter her size. Tess Holliday, a Laurel native and formerly known as Tess Munster, published a Facebook post this week and included two photos of herself and her two sons, both exactly 10 years apart.

