One man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Laurel. Source: JCFC

Sunday afternoon, Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway 15 South and Slaughter Pen Road, according to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. The adult male driver was said to have been unconscious when initial units arrived on scene but soon gained consciousness.

