Head-on collision injures three in Jo...

Head-on collision injures three in Jones County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

At around 1:45 p.m., units from Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Bush Dairy Road. When firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles - a red car with significant damage to its front-end; a blue car, also with significant damage to its front-end; and a white pickup truck with minor damage to its driver's side rear-end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... Dec 6 Polo1 1
Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12) Dec 1 Rob 3
need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15) Dec 1 Rob 2
Dr Carroll Pierce (Mar '16) Dec 1 Rob 2
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Anonymous 100
Frank and Martha Jenkins Oct '16 Old Neighbors 1
Pain Oct '16 Barbara walker 2
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC