Head-on collision injures three in Jones County

At around 1:45 p.m., units from Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Bush Dairy Road. When firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles - a red car with significant damage to its front-end; a blue car, also with significant damage to its front-end; and a white pickup truck with minor damage to its driver's side rear-end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.