2 injured in Jones Co. accident

Friday Dec 23

Two people sustained injury after their vehicles collided Wednesday evening, rerouting traffic around the scene on one side of the highway. At 6:10 p.m., units from M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the two vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 84 East and Masonite Lake Road.

