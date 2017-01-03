2 injured in Jones Co. accident
Two people sustained injury after their vehicles collided Wednesday evening, rerouting traffic around the scene on one side of the highway. At 6:10 p.m., units from M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the two vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 84 East and Masonite Lake Road.
