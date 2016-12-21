Source: Jones County Fire Council
A fully-involved house fire in the Sharon community left a woman homeless and took the life of her dog. At around 11 a.m. Sunday, units from Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the house fire on Sharon Road just North of Sharon Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
