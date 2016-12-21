One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday in Jones County. Source: JCFC
At 1:55 p.m., units from Sharon and Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Sharon Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a blue car to the side of the road with extensive damage to its front and driver's side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec 6
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|Dr Carroll Pierce (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|100
|Frank and Martha Jenkins
|Oct '16
|Old Neighbors
|1
|Pain
|Oct '16
|Barbara walker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC