Christopher Biglane/Photo credit: Jones County Jail
On the evening of November 29, 2016, Jones County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Laurel, just off Highway 28. The victim stated his 13 year old and 5 year old were at home when their neighbor, Christopher Biglane, 44 of Laurel, came inside the home without warning or an invitation. Biglane was acting strange saying he wanted to see their 11 year old sister and date her.
