1 injured in car vs. 18-wheeler accident
At around 10 a.m., units from Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 28. When firefighters arrived, they found both vehicles spaced several feet apart blocking both lanes of the highway. The white car involved in the accident sustain extensive damage to its driver's side and the 18-wheeler had some damage to its driver's side of the truck and trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong...
|Dec 6
|Polo1
|1
|Trying to locate an old friend,Mr Billy Joe McN... (Jun '12)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|3
|need a doctor to prescribe roxacett in my area (Nov '15)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|Dr Carroll Pierce (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Rob
|2
|good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|100
|Frank and Martha Jenkins
|Oct '16
|Old Neighbors
|1
|Pain
|Oct '16
|Barbara walker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC