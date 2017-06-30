Authorities search for man in Colorad...

Authorities search for man in Colorado River in Laughlin

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Police and firefighters are searching for a man last heard calling out for help in the Colorado River Sunday night in Laughlin, according to Metro Police. Someone called police about 11:45 p.m. and reported a man yelling for help in the middle of the river near the Golden Nugget Laughlin, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laughlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to move to Laughlin? Jun 21 Betty Boop 2
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Jun 15 brian 12,322
AREA I am searching Apr '17 KATY 1
Local Mar '17 Cracker 2
News Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien... Jan '17 Jazxy 1
Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08) Jan '16 Lind dancing grandma 76
The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stella 2
See all Laughlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laughlin Forum Now

Laughlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laughlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Laughlin, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC