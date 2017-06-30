Authorities search for man in Colorado River in Laughlin
Police and firefighters are searching for a man last heard calling out for help in the Colorado River Sunday night in Laughlin, according to Metro Police. Someone called police about 11:45 p.m. and reported a man yelling for help in the middle of the river near the Golden Nugget Laughlin, police said.
