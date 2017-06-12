Golden Entertainment to pay $850 mill...

Golden Entertainment to pay $850 million to buy American Casino & Entertainment

Monday Jun 12 Read more: MarketWatch

Under terms of the deal, Golden Entertainment will pay $781 million in cash and and four million Golden Entertainment shares to American Casino's current owner, private-equity fund Whitehall Street Real Estate Partners 2007. American Casino operates three properties in Las Vegas and a property in Laughlin, Nev.

