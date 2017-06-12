Extra cooling stations in Vegas ahead...

Extra cooling stations in Vegas ahead of major heat wave

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Officials are opening extra cooling stations in southern Nevada as Las Vegas faces extreme temperatures in the season's first major heat wave. Clark County says there will be 12 cooling stations opening for a week in Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin, starting on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laughlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) 23 hr brian 12,322
AREA I am searching Apr '17 KATY 1
Local Mar '17 Cracker 2
Looking to move to Laughlin? Jan '17 Moveman 1
News Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien... Jan '17 Jazxy 1
Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08) Jan '16 Lind dancing grandma 76
The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stella 2
See all Laughlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laughlin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 16 at 10:31AM PDT

Laughlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laughlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laughlin, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC