Laughlin High School student dies by suicide after walking out of exam
The logo for the Clark County coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. A 17-year-old Laughlin High School student was found dead near Harrah's Laughlin hotel-casino Tuesday evening after walking out of an exam that morning.
