Inspiring 74-Year-Old Powerlifter and Oneida Nation Member Sets Four World Records at 2017 AAU No...
Ray Fougnier, an inspiring 74-year-old powerlifter and member of the Oneida Indian Nation recently set four world records at the 2017 AAU North American Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Feats of Strength, Strongman & Mas Wrestling Championships. Based on his age, weight and overall performance, Fougnier was also named Best Lifter among all competing men at the April 7-9 event in Laughlin, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.
Add your comments below
Laughlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AREA I am searching
|Apr 18
|KATY
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Apr 18
|Realist
|12,319
|Local
|Mar '17
|Cracker
|2
|Looking to move to Laughlin?
|Jan '17
|Moveman
|1
|Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien...
|Jan '17
|Jazxy
|1
|Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08)
|Jan '16
|Lind dancing grandma
|76
|The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stella
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laughlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC