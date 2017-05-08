Ray Fougnier, an inspiring 74-year-old powerlifter and member of the Oneida Indian Nation recently set four world records at the 2017 AAU North American Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Feats of Strength, Strongman & Mas Wrestling Championships. Based on his age, weight and overall performance, Fougnier was also named Best Lifter among all competing men at the April 7-9 event in Laughlin, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.