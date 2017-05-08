Inspiring 74-Year-Old Powerlifter and...

Inspiring 74-Year-Old Powerlifter and Oneida Nation Member Sets Four World Records at 2017 AAU No...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Digital Producer

Ray Fougnier, an inspiring 74-year-old powerlifter and member of the Oneida Indian Nation recently set four world records at the 2017 AAU North American Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Feats of Strength, Strongman & Mas Wrestling Championships. Based on his age, weight and overall performance, Fougnier was also named Best Lifter among all competing men at the April 7-9 event in Laughlin, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laughlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AREA I am searching Apr 18 KATY 1
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Apr 18 Realist 12,319
Local Mar '17 Cracker 2
Looking to move to Laughlin? Jan '17 Moveman 1
News Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien... Jan '17 Jazxy 1
Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08) Jan '16 Lind dancing grandma 76
The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stella 2
See all Laughlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laughlin Forum Now

Laughlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laughlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laughlin, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC