Duetto Promotes Nelson Veiga to COO, ...

Duetto Promotes Nelson Veiga to COO, Nathan Crisp and Nevin Reed to...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Hospitality Net

Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it has promoted Nelson Veiga to Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead the sales and service organizations as the Revenue Strategy technology company scales for the next phase of global growth. Veiga most recently led the Customer Success and Deployment teams over the past year, when Duetto's install base grew by more than 600 hotels and fully-deployed properties achieved on average a 6.5% year-over-year lift in RevPAR Index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laughlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AREA I am searching Apr '17 KATY 1
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Apr '17 Realist 12,319
Local Mar '17 Cracker 2
Looking to move to Laughlin? Jan '17 Moveman 1
News Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien... Jan '17 Jazxy 1
Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08) Jan '16 Lind dancing grandma 76
The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stella 2
See all Laughlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laughlin Forum Now

Laughlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laughlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Laughlin, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC