Duetto Promotes Nelson Veiga to COO, Nathan Crisp and Nevin Reed to...

Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it has promoted Nelson Veiga to Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead the sales and service organizations as the Revenue Strategy technology company scales for the next phase of global growth. Veiga most recently led the Customer Success and Deployment teams over the past year, when Duetto's install base grew by more than 600 hotels and fully-deployed properties achieved on average a 6.5% year-over-year lift in RevPAR Index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.