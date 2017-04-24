Ttab Affirms Section 2(e)(2) Refusal ...

Ttab Affirms Section 2(e)(2) Refusal of Laughlin Ranch:

The Board affirmed a Section 2 refusal of the mark LAUGHLIN RANCH , finding it to be primarily geographically descriptive of retail store services featuring golf products and apparel in Class 35; golf club services; golf courses in Class 41; restaurant and bar services; catering services in Class 43; and health spa services; hair salon services; hair styling and cutting services; manicure and pedicure services in Class 44. Applicant unsuccessfully maintained that, although the word LAUGHLIN is geographically descriptive, the entire mark is not. In re IMH LR Clubhouse, LLC , Serial No.

