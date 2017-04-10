Miranda Lambert's alcohol stash
The 'House That Built Me' hitmaker has confessed that her right-hand woman carries alcohol around with her wherever she goes just incase of any issues. She told Sounds Like Nashville: "My assistant packs - I call it my nanny bag - she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies, for meltdowns and things like that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.
Add your comments below
Laughlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|12,318
|Local
|Mar 26
|Cracker
|2
|Looking to move to Laughlin?
|Jan '17
|Moveman
|1
|Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien...
|Jan '17
|Jazxy
|1
|Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08)
|Jan '16
|Lind dancing grandma
|76
|The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stella
|2
|Who is Best Real Estate Company (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|whole story
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laughlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC