Celebrities share Instagrams as they prepare for ACMs
Carrie Underwood dyes her hair, Miranda Lambert opens a bottle of wine and Kelsea Ballerini relaxes in a robe as stars prepare for ACM awards And several of the nominees have been hitting Instagram this weekend to tell their fans how they are getting ready. Dye job: Carrie Underwood lightened her hair for the ACMs which are taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday evening 'I haven't had my hair colored since November! It was time... @marissadanelle had her work cut out for her! Finished product will be on display this weekend,' she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Laughlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|12,318
|Local
|Mar 26
|Cracker
|2
|Looking to move to Laughlin?
|Jan '17
|Moveman
|1
|Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien...
|Jan '17
|Jazxy
|1
|Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08)
|Jan '16
|Lind dancing grandma
|76
|The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stella
|2
|Who is Best Real Estate Company (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|whole story
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laughlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC