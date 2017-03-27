Miranda Lambert's Plane Gets Diverted...

Miranda Lambert's Plane Gets Diverted Ahead of ACM Awards -- So She Set Up a Bar

On Thursday, the 33-year-old country crooner was headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Academy of Country Music Awards but didn't quite make it. "Y'all....@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada," she shared on Instagram, along with a photo of herself seemingly tailgating.

