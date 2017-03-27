K&N Filters to Feature New UTV Intake...

K&N Filters to Feature New UTV Intake Kit at the 2017 UTV World Championship

Monday Mar 27

K&N Filters has entered into an exciting partnership with the UTV World Championship to be held April 13-15 in Laughlin, Nevada. The Colorado River area is home to some of the best desert racing in the world and K&N is the global leader in filtration technology, so the company's presence at the epicenter of American desert racing makes perfect sense.

Laughlin, NV

