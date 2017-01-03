Shooting in Laughlin leaves 1 man in ...

Shooting in Laughlin leaves 1 man in serious condition

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A 50-year-old man shot a 34-year-old man after a dust-up in a parking lot at 3550 Bay Sands Drive in Laughlin about 11:20 p.m., Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

