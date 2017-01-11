Man accused of shooting daughtera s e...

Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfriend in Laughlin

1 hr ago

A man was in serious condition after a domestic-related argument led to a shooting Tuesday night in Laughlin, according to Metro Police. Anthony Bowdry, 50, shot a 34-year-old man about 11:20 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Bay Sands Drive, police allege.

