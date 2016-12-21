Race Report: I started last and finished almost last - Roadshow
My competitor blew past me so fast, and the dust was so thick, I couldn't even get his number. "Jeez Louise, how is that car going that fast," I asked myself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laughlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Dec 15
|Brian
|12,313
|Gold Prospecting In Mohave County = Great Hobby (Aug '08)
|Jan '16
|Lind dancing grandma
|76
|The Vistas -Scam ! Show apartments at low price... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stella
|2
|Who is Best Real Estate Company (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|whole story
|1
|how safe is it to live Laughlin bullhead city a... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|janel
|1
|Kitten thrown in Colorado River by Bubba Gump r... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|cindy
|4
|'Partridge Family' child star Suzanne Crough di... (May '15)
|May '15
|Summer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laughlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC