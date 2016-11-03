Looking ahead to the holidays at The ...

Looking ahead to the holidays at The Newt

Nov 3, 2016 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Newton Theatre added a second performance of A John Denver Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and there are still some tickets available for the first performance at 3 p.m., the same day. Tickets cost $29-$44.

