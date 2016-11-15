1 dead in apartment fire in Laughlin;...

1 dead in apartment fire in Laughlin; no one else hurt

Nov 15, 2016 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of a two-story unit at the Crown Point Apartment Homes at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. Clark County fire officials said in a statement Tuesday that one person was found dead inside.

